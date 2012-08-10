* France beat Croatia 25-22
* Will play Sweden on Sunday for gold
(Adds details, quotes)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 10 Holders France beat Croatia 25-22
in the second Olympic semi-final on Friday to set up a gold
medal match against Sweden when they could become the first
men's team to retain their Games title.
France will play three-times runners-up Sweden on Sunday
while twice winners Croatia, who were seeking to become the
first male side to win three Olympic golds, will battle Hungary
for bronze.
World champions France handed Croatia their first defeat at
the London Games thanks largely to a superb performance from
their goalkeeper Thierry Omeyer, the former world player of the
year frustrating the confident Balkan side.
Omeyer saved eight of Croatia's first nine shots on target
as France took a 5-1 lead after 11 minutes, and although their
opponents came back and stayed within sight it was too much of a
mountain to climb.
"Every time we play France, Omeyer makes 20 saves. He always
has the best day when they play us," Manuel Strlek told Reuters.
Omeyer saved 13 of 23 attempts on goal in total for an
astonishing save ratio of 57 percent but refused to get carried
away after the game despite spending most of it waving his arms
wildly to pump the crowd up.
"I'm just happy to have been able to help my team," he told
Reuters.
Croatia's Ivano Balic called the French performance
"complete" after he and his teammates spent long periods of
Saturday evening chasing shadows.
The reigning champions started well then went through a dip
but any time Croatia threatened to mount a charge France had an
answer.
Quarter-final match-winner William Accambray made several
key bursts and scored three goals from four shots in a lively
second period, while Luc Abalo, Samuel Honrubia and Daniel
Narcisse notched up four each.
France once again proved too much for Croatia to handle in
an Olympic semi-final, the pair having met four years ago in
Beijing with the same outcome.
That was revenge for Croatia's last-four win in 1996 at
Atlanta though in more recent times France have had the edge,
beating their rivals for the 2009 world championship and in the
2010 European championship final.
Croatia will now be out to deny Hungary a first Olympic
men's handball medal and add to their tally of two golds in
three previous Games appearances.
"We need to find some energy and bring home a bronze medal,"
said Balic.
(Editing by Alison Williams)