* Croatia prevail 33-26
* Hungary devoid of energy

By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 12 Twice winners Croatia inflicted a
fifth Olympics fourth-placed finish on Hungary when they won the
men's handball bronze medal encounter 33-26 on Sunday.
It was Croatia's third men's Olympic handball medal after
they won gold in 1996 and 2004, making up for losing bronze four
years ago to Spain, while Hungary finished just off the podium
for the fifth time in eight Games appearances.
"We tried everything we could to get a medal. I think
against Sweden we had a big opportunity to play for the gold,"
Hungary's Gergely Harsanyi told Reuters in reference to their
Scandinavian semi-final conquerors.
Coach Lajos Mocsai said his players were still feeling the
effects of their gruelling quarter-final thriller against medal
favourites Iceland, won 34-33 by Hungary in extra-time.
"After that game we lost our stamina and here the better
team won," he told Reuters through an interpreter.
In the battle for bronze, Hungary were indeed devoid of
their energy unlike in earlier rounds as Croatia stormed to a
five-goal halftime lead.
Lively winger and tournament golden arm Ivan Cupic ducked
and dived to notch up five strikes in the first period to leave
coach Slavko Goluza delighted.
"We feel like winners," he said.
"It would be nice to have a different medal but a medal at
the Olympics is still a medal."
Cupic finished the game as top scorer with eight goals with
support from Blazenko Lackovic (seven) while the hauls of both
Domagoj Duvnjak (six) and Manuel Strlek (five) provided able
support as Croatia coasted to victory.
Hungary meanwhile were over-reliant on Harsanyi and the
giant Laszlo Nagy with seven and six goals respectively.
Croatian goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic kept his side firmly in
control by repelling shots in the second half.
Hungarian support, superb throughout the tournament, still
cheered their team after the final whistle while Croatia's
players bounded around in joy.
"This was the best championship in my life," said an upbeat
Harsanyi.
Holders France play three-times runners-up Sweden at 1400
GMT for the gold medal.
