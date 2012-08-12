(Adds details)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Aug 12 France became the first men's
handball team to defend their Olympic title when their 22-21 win
consigned Sweden to a fourth Games final defeat on Sunday.
It was France's second triumph having first clinched the
title in Bejing four years ago and their third Olympic medal
after bagging bronze in 1992.
The Swedes, who were competing in their first Games since
2000 when they finished second for a third straight Olympics,
had no answer to the world champions' superiority in all
departments throughout the encounter.
Former world player of the year Thierry Omeyer, the
matchwinner in the semi-final against eventual bronze medallists
Croatia, was again on form in goal producing a string of saves
to frustrate Sweden.
France had also beaten Sweden 29-26 in the group stages and
although the final was similarly close, the gold medallists
stayed ahead once they crept into the lead in the first half
thanks to a series of coolly converted penalties by Michael
Guigou.
Guigou top-scored for France with five goals while Sweden's
Niclas Ekberg's six strikes lifted him one above Croatian Ivan
Cupic as tournament golden arm with 50 goals.
Croatia coasted to a 33-26 victory over a fatigued Hungary
in the bronze medal match, Cupic netting eight goals.
(Edited by Mark Meadows)