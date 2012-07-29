By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 29 Olympic champions France began
the defence of their men's title with a thumping 44-15 defeat of
hosts Britain on Sunday in front of a pumped up and more
importantly packed Copper Box.
As an empty seats row broke out earlier in the day, angering
Britons who tried and failed to buy tickets in the Games
build-up, the vibrant and colourful handball venue provided
organisers with some relief.
"Having this many people in the venue really makes the
atmosphere," venue manager Iria Pereira told Reuters as Hungary
and Denmark took to the court to the delight of the noisy
supporters.
"The tickets we are re-selling have even been taken almost
immediately. I think the TV broadcasts yesterday gave people an
incentive to come and watch today."
Even the few multi-coloured seats that were left vacant did
not create an eyesore for the evening session, and French poster
boy Nikola Karabatic was in no doubt about his highlight.
"It's a great feeling to have that atmosphere. Maybe the
English people can start to discover this sport," the 2007 world
player of the year told Reuters.
"We knew it was going to be quite easy for us but it's still
nice to play handball in England in a full arena."
International Handball president Hassan Moustafa had
predicted his sport would turn heads at the Olympics and Games
chairman Sebastian Coe called handball an "undiscovered gem".
Former player Moustafa punched the air triumphantly as he
walked down to his courtside seat, shuffling happily to the
constant stream of music blaring out on the sound system.
FRENCH STORM
The surprising opening loss for women's holders Norway by
the French on Saturday was never in danger of being repeated as
France stormed past the hapless debutants.
A 1-0 lead after two minutes and a 2-1 advantage with four
minutes gone was as good as it got for Britain, who conceded 21
goals in the first half and 23 in the second in the Group A
match.
Guillaume Joli top-scored with 11 for the reigning Olympic
and world champions, who were criticised following a lacklustre
European championship in January where they finished 11th.
Earlier on Sunday, surprise Beijing silver medallists
Iceland beat newcomers Argentina 31-25, Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson
firing nine goals to help them through a tricky opening
encounter.
Also in Group A, three-times silver medallists Sweden saw
off Tunisia 28-21 while in Group B twice gold medal winners
Croatia beat South Korea 31-21 and Spain, 2008 Olympics bronze
medallists, beat Euro 2012 runners-up Serbia 26-21.
Hungary, who have lost the bronze medal match on four
occasions, narrowly failed to beat European champions Denmark in
the day's final game as they went down 27-25.
The losers enjoyed the majority of the support but it was
Denmark, with Crown Princess Mary looking on and saluting the
team afterwards, who got the royal seal of approval.
