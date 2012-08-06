LONDON Aug 6 European championship runners-up Serbia blew a two-goal lead with 16 minutes remaining to let Hungary through their grasp and into the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic handball tournament on Monday.

Four-times bronze medal match losers Hungary set up a last-eight clash with Beijing 2008 runners-up Iceland, the Group A pacesetters who have won all four matches so far including a replay of the gold-medal match four years ago against France.

Hungary powered back in the second half thanks to seven goals from Tamas Mocsai to win 26-23 and spark scenes of wild celebration, Gergely Harsanyi lobbing the ball into the largely pro-Hungary crowd on the final buzzer.

Serbia coach Veselin Vukovic was livid with his side's elimination in Group B.

"I told them it was an historic chance to reach the quarter-finals. Now I have nothing to say," he told Reuters, itching to get out of the arena.

"Hungary showed they were the better team today but I'm sure that in a normal game we are better."

Counterpart Lajos Mocsai said his players were on edge leading into the game and he was delighted with their response.

"We were stressed last night because it was a big game. I'm so proud," he told Reuters through an interpreter, fully aware his team will be hugely up against it when they take on Iceland.

"We can do even more and we'll do whatever we can."

In Group A, Tunisia and debutants Argentina's battle for the final available quarter-final berth in their pool was underway with Iceland, holders France and three-times silver medallists Sweden already through and also playing on Monday.

Twice winners Croatia, Beijing bronze medallists Spain and European champions Denmark will jostle for position later on Monday in Group B to decide who plays who in the last eight.

South Korea sit rock bottom of Group B without a point as do hosts Britain in Group A. (Editing by Mark Meadows)