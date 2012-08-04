LONDON Aug 4 Denmark's coach Ulrik Wilbek called his side's hammering at the hands of a pumped up Croatia a "nightmare" on Saturday, with the touchline antics of his opposite number playing a big role.

"This was a Croatian nightmare. I don't think I have ever seen them play better," Wilbek told reporters, referring to the 1996 and 2004 gold medallists, who top Group B and are unbeaten.

Croatia hurdled and hugged their way to a 32-21 victory over the European champions, adding weight to their tilt to become the first men's team to win the Olympic title three times.

So far Croatia have made light work of their tough group, dismissing South Korea by 10 points, Euro 2012 runners-up Serbia by eight and Hungary by seven.

In Slavko Goluza, they have a coach whose whirling arms and screaming voice make him almost as watchable as his on-song team, who are also never too shy to show their emotions.

"He's playing with us. I want him to keep leading the team like this," goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic told Reuters, laughing about his coach's sweaty post-game t-shirts.

"I am playing too," said Goluza, when asked for an explanation on his drenched attire.

"I dedicate this victory today to my son, who phoned me before the game and said, 'You have a chance here.'"