LONDON, July 28 Montenegro beat Britain 31-19 at
the Copper Box in London in match 5 of the Olympic women's
Handball group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Montenegro leads the Olympic women's Handball group A round
with 2 points. Russia is currently second with 2 points and
Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Montenegro 31 Britain 19
Croatia 23 Brazil 24
Russia 30 Angola 27
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Montenegro 1 1 0 0 31 19 2
2. Russia 1 1 0 0 30 27 2
3. Brazil 1 1 0 0 24 23 2
4. Croatia 1 0 0 1 23 24 0
5. Angola 1 0 0 1 27 30 0
6. Britain 1 0 0 1 19 31 0
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Angola v Croatia (0830)
Britain v Russia (1330)
Brazil v Montenegro (1830)
