LONDON, Aug 3 Angola beat Britain 31-25 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball Group A at
the 2012 London Games on Friday.
Brazil leads the Olympic women's handball group a with 6
points.
Russia is currently second with 4 points, leading Montenegro
and Croatia on goal difference.
Results Table
Angola 31 Britain 25
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Brazil 3 3 0 0 81 65 6
2. Russia 3 2 0 1 95 73 4
3. Montenegro 3 2 0 1 86 71 4
4. Croatia 3 2 0 1 81 75 4
5. Angola 4 1 0 3 106 113 2
6. Britain 4 0 0 4 77 129 0
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia v Montenegro (1330)
Russia v Brazil (1515)