LONDON, Aug 3 France beat South Korea 24-21 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball group b at
the 2012 London Games on Friday.
France leads the Olympic women's handball group b with 7
points.
Korea is currently second with 5 points and Norway is third
with 3 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Korea 21 France 24
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. France 4 3 1 0 95 79 7
2. Korea 4 2 1 1 104 102 5
3. Norway 3 1 1 1 74 72 3
4. Spain 3 1 1 1 69 70 3
5. Denmark 3 1 0 2 66 67 2
6. Sweden 3 0 0 3 56 74 0
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain v Sweden (1830)
Denmark v Norway (2015)