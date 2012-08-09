Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 9 Olympic champions Norway beat South Korea 31-25 in the first women's handball semi-final on Thursday to continue their dominance of the sport.
Marshalled by world player of the year Heidi Loke in attack and Katrine Haraldsen in goal they moved serenely into a second successive final and will face either Spain or Montenegro, neither of whom have played an Olympic final.
Questioned about their teamwork and commitment during a lacklustre group campaign, Norway responded in the most determined fashion as they dominated their Asian opponents in all facets of the game.
While Korea's Sim Haein scored the game's first goal to barely any crowd reaction, Marit Frafjord hit back immediately with two of her own and twice Olympic champions South Korea never got the lead back.
Norway, who are also world and European champions, buzzed around the court and Loke top-scored with eight goals.
"Earlier in the championship we were not running so much, but we're in really good shape and we are now running all the time. This is the way Norway plays so we have to do that," said Loke.
The teams met in the group stages and the pulsating encounter ended 27-27, but with Norway entering the semi-final having scraped past Brazil and South Korea's confidence high after dispatching Russia, the Asians were fancied.
Norway coach Thorir Hergeirsson said the quarter-final scare against Brazil, when they won 21-19, had woken his team up.
"I think in the second half against Brazil we came back to ourselves. We were doubting our qualities but we worked hard to get our identity back. When the girls get back to themselves there are few teams that are better," the Icelander said. (Edited by Greg Stutchbury)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.