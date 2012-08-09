LONDON Aug 9 Olympic handball debutants Montenegro beat Spain 27-26 on Thursday to set up a final against reigning women's champions Norway.

Montenegro, only officially recognised as an Olympic nation in 2007 and now with a chance to win the country's first gold medal, edged ahead in the second-half and will contest Saturday's final at 1930 GMT.

Spain, whose women's side are seeking a first medal, will play South Korea at 1600 for the bronze. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Michael Holden)