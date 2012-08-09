Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Olympic handball debutants Montenegro beat Spain 27-26 on Thursday to set up a final against reigning women's champions Norway.
Montenegro, only officially recognised as an Olympic nation in 2007 and now with a chance to win the country's first gold medal, edged ahead in the second-half and will contest Saturday's final at 1930 GMT.
Spain, whose women's side are seeking a first medal, will play South Korea at 1600 for the bronze. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Michael Holden)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.