(Adds quotes, detail)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON Aug 11 Romanian-born goalkeeper Mihaela
Ciobanu saved four out of five penalties to keep Spain ahead of
South Korea in the bronze medal game on Saturday and hand the
Europeans a first women's Olympic handball prize.
Spain's women, in their third Olympics, triumphed 31-29
after two periods of extra time to overcome the twice winners,
who leave without a medal for only the second time in eight
Games appearances.
Ciobanu, who moved from Romania 13 years ago and is now a
naturalised Spaniard, spent almost the entire encounter on the
bench and was brought on whenever Korea were handed a penalty.
While she failed to save her first, the 39-year-old kept out
the next four though she said the Korean technique helped.
"If they take the throws quickly it's difficult but if they
delay, for me the patience and confidence grow which enables me
to save them," she told Reuters as the last member of the team
to reach the changing room and refusing to accept praise.
"The team won it. I won the mental battles but they won the
mental and physical fight today," she said.
Number one goalkeeper Silvia Navarro also put in a terrific
display for the 2011 world championship bronze medallists and
together they frustrated the Koreans.
Coach Jorge Duenas de Galarza said the medal was a major
stepping stone for his country.
"It's historic," he told Reuters, shouting as his jubilant
team began screaming behind him.
"Our concentration in a tough game today won it for us."
FINAL GOAL
Jessica Alonso scored the game's final goal late in the
second period of extra time after the teams had finished level
following normal time and the first period of extra time.
A topsy-turvy encounter sprang to life in the final seconds
of normal time with Korea goalkeeper Ju Hui keeping the scores
level at 24-24 when Begona Fernandez turned and shot on target.
The Koreans then roared up the other end only to have a goal
on the buzzer disallowed for an attacking foul.
South Korea had a four-goal lead in the first half and could
have made it five but for a good save by the diminutive Navarro.
A few minutes later, Spain were ahead after six straight
strikes.
Suddenly the Spaniards, who seemed out of their depth
against the prolific Koreans, found some form and when they
surged into a four-goal lead after less than eight minutes of
the second half they looked comfortable.
But Spain gave way under mounting Korean pressure in normal
time and the deficit was dragged back forcing extra time.
Holders Norway play debutants Montenegro at 1930 GMT for the
gold medal.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)