LONDON Aug 7 Evgeny Trefilov patrolled the
sidelines like a pantomime villain during Russia's quarter-final
loss to South Korea and the coach was brutal about his team
afterwards, saying the sport had no future in his country.
"There's no future for Russian handball. If my resignation
will help I will go now. But it won't help," Trefilov told
reporters through an interpreter following the Beijing
silver-medallists' 24-23 defeat.
"There's no talent at youth level, no one to look out for.
The Russian first division is basically full of children," he
added. The woes of the Russian team contrasts with the three
Olympic titles won by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 80s.
"There's no one to replace the veterans," Trefilov said in
reference to 33-year-old Liudmila Bodnieva and 32-year-old
goalkeeper Maria Sidorova.
"My resignation would not help the crisis that is deepening
in Russian handball."
Trefilov was roundly booed during the game by the crowd at
London's Copper Box as he constantly berated his players, even
when they scored.
Brandishing a time-out card like a cutlass he was also livid
at the lack of yellow cards shown for play-acting, something
teams had been promised would be punished.
"If you're play-acting you are taking a break. I got a
yellow card. Sure the referee is always right, but did the South
Korean player get a card? No she did not," he growled.
