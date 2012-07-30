By Tom Pilcher
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 A look at the teamsheet before
Russia dished out a 37-16 lesson to Britain rather than the
statistics afterwards gave a clue as to what was the key factor
in the result on Monday. Height.
Beijing silver medallists Russia's shortest two players are
1.73 metres, while eight of Britain's squad of 14 are shorter
than that and three also stand at the same height.
"It's a massive advantage," British left back Kathryn Fudge,
the second tallest in the team at 1.83 metres, told Reuters.
"The taller, the stronger, the better. However skillful you
are, if there's someone 6 ft 2 ins (1.88 m) jumping over you
there's nothing you can do.
"These are top players," she added of their opponents, four
times the world champions who were berated by their coach as
"boiled sausages" for taking their foot off the pedal in the
second half.
Team Britain was only formed after London won the Olympics
in July 2005 and consists of players chosen via a recruitment
programme called "Sporting Giants", where tall athletes were
picked for handball, rowing and volleyball.
In fact the home team only have two 6 ft (1.83 m) athletes,
one of whom stands in goal. Russia's squad, in contrast, is
littered with players around 1.80 metres.
When 1.90 metre left back Victoria Zhilinskayte came near
diminutive winger Zoe van der Weel the words mismatch sprung to
mind, though not for the feisty Brit.
"If you're strong it's fine," she told Reuters, laughing as
a few more Russian giants swamped her in the media area.
"We've been training in the gym three times a week. I won't
say that there isn't a big advantage with height in handball,
but it's not essential for the sport," the nippy right wing
said.
Speed was more prominent in South Korea's narrow 25-24 win
against three-times champions Denmark, the Beijing bronze
medallists profiting from a series of fast breaks to move nearer
to quarter-final qualification.
South Korea top Group B with four points as do Russia in
Group A, where Croatia recorded their first win by beating
Angola 28-23 to leave the Africans winless and second-bottom,
above Britain.
French President Francois Hollande watched on as his nation
staged a last-gasp comeback to draw with Spain 18-18, Allison
Pineau firing in a low slinger with six seconds on the clock.
Brazil and Montenegro were due on court later in Group A
while in Group B Olympic champions Norway, hoping to shrug off
their opening loss to the France, were scheduled to play Sweden
in the final game.
(Editing by Alison Williams)