* Beijing silver medallists Russia ease past Britain
* Holders Norway respond to shock opening loss with win
* French President Hollande cheers on his team
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 30 A look at the teamsheet before
Russia dished out a 37-16 lesson to Britain rather than the
statistics afterwards gave a clue as to what was the key factor
in the result on Monday. Height.
Beijing silver medallists Russia's shortest two players are
1.73 metres, while eight of Britain's squad of 14 are shorter
than that and three also stand at the same height.
Reigning champions Norway are by no means physical giants
but came back from their shock 24-23 defeat to France in their
opening match with a 24-21 win over neighbours Sweden in the
last evening game.
British left back Kathryn Fudge, the second tallest in the
team at 1.83 metres, wished her team mates were just slightly
taller to give the inexperienced newcomers more of a chance
against superior opposition.
"It's a massive advantage," she told Reuters.
"The taller, the stronger, the better. However skillful you
are, if there's someone 6 ft 2 ins (1.88 m) jumping over you
there's nothing you can do.
"These are top players," she added of their opponents, the
four times world champions who were berated by their coach as
"boiled sausages" for taking their foot off the pedal in the
second half.
Team Britain was only formed after London won the Olympics
in July 2005 and consists of players chosen via a recruitment
programme called "Sporting Giants", where tall athletes were
picked for handball, rowing and volleyball.
In fact the home team only have two 6 ft (1.83 m) athletes,
one of whom stands in goal. Russia's squad, in contrast, is
littered with players around 1.80 metres.
When 1.90 metre left back Victoria Zhilinskayte came near
diminutive winger Zoe van der Weel the words mismatch sprung to
mind, though not for the feisty Brit.
"If you're strong it's fine," she told Reuters, laughing as
a few more Russian giants swamped her in the media area.
"We've been training in the gym three times a week. I won't
say that there isn't a big advantage with height in handball,
but it's not essential for the sport," the nippy right wing
said.
CHEERING HOLLANDE
Speed was more prominent in South Korea's narrow 25-24 win
against three-times champions Denmark, the Beijing bronze
medallists profiting from a series of fast breaks to move nearer
to quarter-final qualification.
South Korea top Group B with four points, as do Russia in
Group A where Croatia recorded their first win by beating Angola
28-23 to leave the Africans winless and second-bottom, above
Britain.
Brazil scraped a fast-paced game against debutants
Montenegro 27-25 to lie second in Group A.
French President Francois Hollande watched on as his nation
staged a last-gasp comeback to draw with Spain 18-18, Allison
Pineau firing in a low slinger with six seconds on the clock.
Hollande, who had been at the judo earlier and was heading
to watch France's swimmers in action, posed with several fans
rejoicing after the late-show by his nation's side.
The atmosphere did not abate for the all-Scandinavian tussle
between world, Olympic and European champions Norway and Sweden,
who fought back to within two goals with a minute remaining but
lost to sit bottom of Group B without a win.
