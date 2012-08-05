Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Brazil survived a late surge from Angola to finish top of women's Olympic handball Group A on Sunday while Croatia grabbed second spot with Russia third and debutants Montenegro fourth.
All four are in the quarter-finals where Brazil, seeking a first Olympic handball medal, will play holders Norway or Spain on Tuesday after notching up a total of eight points in their section with a 29-26 win over the Africans.
Norway and Spain clash in the day's fifth game at 1830 GMT while Group B pacesetters France, who have already clinched a place in the quarter-finals, take on three-times winners Denmark (2015) who have been eliminated.
The 2008 bronze medallists South Korea, who earlier beat pointless Sweden 32-28, are the other side through from Group B in second place and will brace themselves for a last eight game against Beijing silver medallists Russia.
Russia missed an opportunity to leapfrog Brazil earlier on Sunday when they drew 25-25 with tiny Montenegro, with coach Evgeny Trefilov a constant picture of anger on the touchlines.
But counterpart Dragan Adzic was understandably delighted with his team's unexpected qualification for the last eight.
"It's a great thing for a small country like Montenegro to play at the Olympics, especially to finish equal with a great sporting nation like Russia. We will do our best to win a medal, that's our aim now," he told Reuters through an interpreter.
"Phenomenal. We didn't expect such a handball atmosphere in Britain," he added referring to the crowd at the Copper Box.
Angola and winless hosts Britain, beaten 37-14 by Croatia who like Brazil finished on eight points and will face Norway or Spain in the last eight, failed to progress from Group A.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.