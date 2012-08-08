LONDON Aug 8 Hungary pipped Beijing silver medallists Iceland with a 34-33 extra-time win in the first of the men's quarter-finals on Wednesday to give themselves a chance for a first men's Olympic handball medal.

Goalkeeper Nandor Fazekas saved a last-gasp Snorri Steinn Gudjonsson penalty with seconds left of normal time and Mate Lekai levelled the scores with two seconds remaining.

The giant Laszlo Nagy top-scored with nine goals to take Hungary, four times fourth-placed finishers in seven previous Games appearances, to a semi-final against either European champions Denmark or three-times runners-up Sweden.

The Scandinavians face off after reigning champions France take on 2008 bronze medallists Spain while twice winners Croatia, unbeaten so far at these Games, play outsiders Tunisia. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Michael Holden)