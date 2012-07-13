By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 13 It is 20 years and five Olympic
Games since a team outside of Europe won the gold medal in
handball and given its immense popularity on the continent there
seems little chance that streak will end in London.
Reigning Olympic and world champions France are the
favourites to win the men's competition while holders Norway,
who are also world and European champions, are the favourites in
the women's draw.
In the men's and women's competition, nine of the 12 teams
are from Europe.
The only non-European teams in the men's draw are Argentina
and Tunisia and 1988 silver medallists South Korea. In the
women's draw, the non-European teams are Angola, Brazil and
South Korea.
They can all draw inspiration however from Iceland's
surprise run to the final four years ago in Beijing, only the
tiny volcanic nation's fourth Olympic medal and their first
silver since 1956.
Also offering some hope is the heightened pressure and
unpredictable nature of the Olympic Games.
"We all know that the Olympics are not like any other
traditional competitions," said France coach Claude Onesta.
"There are two competitions in one: the first week of group
games and then the one that starts in the quarter-finals."
France, despite a poor European championship in January
where they finished 11th, face three-times runners-up Sweden,
Tunisia and hosts Britain in Group A.
Also in Group A are Argentina and Iceland, who play in the
opening men's match on Sunday July 29.
Group B contains European champions Denmark, Beijing bronze
medallists Spain, twice Olympic winners Croatia and Euro 2012
runners-up Serbia.
Four-times fourth-placed nation Hungary will be seeking to
land an overdue first Olympic medal while outsiders South Korea
make up the six Group B teams.
KOREAN THREAT
While South Korea's record in the men's game is modest. on
the women's side they are a real powerhouse, having won medals
at six of the seven Olympics they have contested.
They are in Group B along with three-times champions Denmark
as well as Norway, France, Spain and Sweden.
Group A contains Montenegro, Britain, Beijing silver
medallists Russia, Croatia, Angola and Brazil.
Russia and Angola start the competition when they clash on
the first 'live' day of Olympic action, Saturday July 28.
The competition will run until the day of the Closing
Ceremony, with the preliminary matches being staged at the
"Copper Box" before shifting to the basketball arena during the
playoffs.
Both competitions begin with a preliminary phase where each
team plays five matches with the top four in each group
qualifying for the knockout stage.
(Edited by Julian Linden)