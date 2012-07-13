LONDON, July 13 It is 20 years and five Olympic Games since a team outside of Europe won the gold medal in handball and given its immense popularity on the continent there seems little chance that streak will end in London.

Reigning Olympic and world champions France are the favourites to win the men's competition while holders Norway, who are also world and European champions, are the favourites in the women's draw.

In the men's and women's competition, nine of the 12 teams are from Europe.

The only non-European teams in the men's draw are Argentina and Tunisia and 1988 silver medallists South Korea. In the women's draw, the non-European teams are Angola, Brazil and South Korea.

They can all draw inspiration however from Iceland's surprise run to the final four years ago in Beijing, only the tiny volcanic nation's fourth Olympic medal and their first silver since 1956.

Also offering some hope is the heightened pressure and unpredictable nature of the Olympic Games.

"We all know that the Olympics are not like any other traditional competitions," said France coach Claude Onesta.

"There are two competitions in one: the first week of group games and then the one that starts in the quarter-finals."

France, despite a poor European championship in January where they finished 11th, face three-times runners-up Sweden, Tunisia and hosts Britain in Group A.

Also in Group A are Argentina and Iceland, who play in the opening men's match on Sunday July 29.

Group B contains European champions Denmark, Beijing bronze medallists Spain, twice Olympic winners Croatia and Euro 2012 runners-up Serbia.

Four-times fourth-placed nation Hungary will be seeking to land an overdue first Olympic medal while outsiders South Korea make up the six Group B teams.

KOREAN THREAT

While South Korea's record in the men's game is modest. on the women's side they are a real powerhouse, having won medals at six of the seven Olympics they have contested.

They are in Group B along with three-times champions Denmark as well as Norway, France, Spain and Sweden.

Group A contains Montenegro, Britain, Beijing silver medallists Russia, Croatia, Angola and Brazil.

Russia and Angola start the competition when they clash on the first 'live' day of Olympic action, Saturday July 28.

The competition will run until the day of the Closing Ceremony, with the preliminary matches being staged at the "Copper Box" before shifting to the basketball arena during the playoffs.

Both competitions begin with a preliminary phase where each team plays five matches with the top four in each group qualifying for the knockout stage. (Edited by Julian Linden)