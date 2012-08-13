LONDON Aug 12 France's men defended like warriors and Norway's women showed they had the stomach for a fight in more ways than one as both Olympic handball champions retained their titles at the London 2012 Games.

World and now double Olympic champions France, the first men's team to defend their Games crown, entered the two-week tournament with criticism ringing in their ears following a poor European championship in January where they finished 11th.

They did not always dazzle in London either but, with a defence that at times seemed capable of keeping out two teams let alone one, they first pipped Spain in a thrilling quarter-final then contained Croatia and finally Sweden to claim gold.

"It feels nice to show everybody that we're still here. The people that were spitting on us after we lost the European championship should feel silly," said former world player of the year Nikola Karabatic, instrumental throughout the tournament.

Coach Claude Onesta was more philosophical.

"Criticism is part of the business. But I can more or less say I'm protected by my past results and proven experience. Anyway, people can change their mind two days after criticising somebody so I don't pay it too much attention."

There were many key moments. Losing by a point to Beijing 2008 runners-up Iceland in the group stages was a sign they would not have it all their own way.

Beijing bronze medallists Spain showed muscle to take their last eight clash to the wire, won on the hooter by William Accambray, the youngster who had not previously set foot on court at these Games before his second-half introduction.

He scored seven goals, a phenomenal tally in 30 minutes, and would again prove an invaluable asset against the might of bronze-medallists Croatia, breaking their spirit with three quick-fire goals in the second half.

Thierry Omeyer performed heroics in goal but really it was the collective French effort that shone through.

"It was up to the guys to come here and get the job done, which is exactly what they did," said Onesta.

Norway's women's team did the same, though one show of solidarity in the face of the national media's harsh words, following a slow start to the world and European champions' campaign, will live long in the memory.

NORWEGIAN STOMACH

Norway came back from six goals down early in the second half against Brazil in the quarter-final then lifted up their shirts to reveal the words "Norges Lagand" (Norwegian Team Morale) to the assembled media post-match.

It was a response to the critical Norwegian press and it could not have had a more positive effect as, from then on, they found top gear, having overcome the burden of expectation loaded uncomfortably on their shoulders.

"We have not been on the gas but on the brake. But we know if we find our concept we are hard to beat," said their Icelandic coach Thorir Hergeirsson after the Brazil scare, which he acknowledged had stirred them into life.

There were wins for Spain and Montenegro too, the former clinching an "historic" first women's handball Olympic medal while Montenegro bagged their tiny country's first ever Games honour with silver.

"There are only 100 female players in our country," joked coach Dragan Adzic of the nation with a population of under 700,000.

Perhaps the biggest winner was handball itself, a number of players and coaches rating it the best tournament they have taken part in as fans from all the countries competing flocked to the Olympic park for a glimpse of their heroes in action. (Editing by Matt Falloon)