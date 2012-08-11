LONDON Aug 11 Champions Norway unfurled an
enormous flag on court while Montenegro celebrated their
country's first Olympic medal as the London Games women's
handball tournament came to a spectacular end on Saturday.
The title holders reigned supreme throughout a tough
physical encounter against the tiny Balkan nation, winning 26-23
to defend their Beijing gold and send the large Norwegian
support inside the Basketball Arena delirious with joy.
"I felt like I was playing in Norway today," world player of
the year Heidi Loke told Reuters.
Spain won the bronze, their first Olympic women's handball
medal, with a thrilling 31-29 double extra-time defeat of twice
champions South Korea that their coach labelled "historic".
Romanian-born goalkeeper Mihaela Ciobanu saved four out of
five penalties to keep the Spaniards ahead against the twice
winners, the 39-year-old only making an appearance on court
purely for penalties and the tactic paid off.
But the day belonged to the feisty Norwegians and the
Montenegro team, not one of whom seemed downbeat when the tussle
ended.
Instead they immediately put on T-shirts in honour of
outgoing duo Bojana Popovic and Maja Savic, while tournament
top-scorer Katarina Bulatovic hailed the nation's greatest
sporting day.
"People were on the streets and they'll make something for
us that we will never forget. I hope we can be at this stage of
the Olympics again because this feeling is unbelievable," she
told Reuters.
Prime Minister Igor Luksic, who has been supporting
Montenegro's athletes in London, said: "I'm probably one of the
proudest prime ministers in the world right now."
Meanwhile Norwegian players took it in turns to parade
around the court with a flag that normally would have required
three of them to carry.
Their on-court performance was just as strong as they mixed
penetrating attacks with resolute defence to shut off
Montenegro's supply of goals even if Bulatovic still found a way
through with 10 strikes.
It was Linn Sulland and her 10 goals that stole the show
though.
The 28-year-old stood alone for long periods of her team's
post-semi-final media room session, seemingly not in demand.
She was not allowed to pass one camera on her way to the
changing room on Saturday however, having jumped high above the
Montenegrin defence, often launching the ball into the net at
phenomenal speeds.
"You have a good feeling when you're scoring. I had a good
feeling today," said the versatile right-sided player who was
consigned to the bench in the second half with a leg injury.
TOO MUCH HEART
For all of Sulland's goals and his team's excellent
defensive effort, coach Thorir Hergeirsson was clearly relieved
their inexperienced opponents showed too much emotion on court
and suffered from a number of sin-bins.
"They're a hard team to play, because they train together
all year. I think they're a great team and they play with their
hearts, but maybe a little bit much today," he said.
Norway's patience was also key after a slow start where they
needed 15 minutes to edge ahead of Montenegro when Sulland
scored her second of the game then went on to score five more in
the remaining 15 minutes of the first period.
Montenegro then turned the match on its head by making it a
more physical encounter, notching up suspension after suspension
but somehow clinging on, goalkeeper Sonja Barjaktarovic thumping
her chest after producing several key saves in the second half.
But Norway are made of stern stuff. Loke's only goal of the
game with just under 10 minutes remaining seemed to spark the
Norwegians into life as the crowd awoke from their nervous
slumber and roared the champions down the home straight.
Spain's route to bronze had to be steered through choppier
waters but they are a team on the up following European
championship silver four years ago and a third-placed finish at
last year's world championship.
"I'm very proud to be able to play with the Spanish side.
I'm making the most of being in a great team and all we can
achieve," Ciobanu told Reuters.
Her team mates sang "Campeones" (champions) on court at the
medal ceremony. It was one of those days when all three teams
standing on the podium could not have been happier to be there.
