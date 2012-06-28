By Rex Gowar
awarded Argentina's highest honour for the London Olympics when
she was named to carry her country's flag at the Opening
Ceremony.
The midfielder has also been ordained in her soccer-mad
homeland as the hockey equivalent of Diego Maradona but there is
another prize that is driving Aymar more than anything else, the
prospect of winning an elusive Olympic gold medal.
Aymar has achieved almost everything in hockey but never won
an Olympic gold and time is running out for the 34-year-old, who
plans to retire after the London Games.
"I want to win the gold medal, it's the only one I'm
missing," said Aymar, who will celebrate her 35th birthday on
the same day as the women's final.
"The team is very ambitious, we're going to fight to try and
get the gold. We're working towards that although we know it
won't be easy."
Individually, Aymar has already reached the summit of hockey
success. She is the only woman to have won the world player of
the year award seven times, earning her the nickname La Maga
(the Magician).
Like Maradona, she roams the central midfield looking for
any openings for herself and her teammates and the Argentine
national team, Las Leonas (lionesses), have benefitted
enormously.
During her international career, Argentina have won two
World Cups, five Champions Trophies and medals at each of the
past three Olympics.
Aymar won a silver at the 2000 Sydney Games then bronze in
Athens and Beijing. Now she just wants the gold to complete the
set.
"I know it's difficult because there are lots of very good
teams, hockey has levelled out a lot and there are several
candidates," she said.
"But the possibility is there, Argentina have the chance to
fight for the gold medal, I'm convinced of that."
Aymar has left no stone unturned in her bid to finish her
dazzling career on the ultimate high, training harder than ever,
but she also knows her state of mind will be just as important
as her physical attributes.
"There is the anxiety of knowing it will be my last
tournament," she said.
"But today all I think and do is centred around that gold
medal I'm lacking: from when I get up at 7 a.m. to go and train,
even during the rest breaks and how I eat.
"There's also the mental part. I've been working with a
psychologist for some time on the issue of anxiety and what
retirement means."
Regardless of whether she wins gold or not, Argentines are
already in no doubt that she is the world's best player and the
honour of carrying the flag is a worthy tribute.
"I'm happy for Luciana as a sportswoman, but more as a
person," said Argentina coach Carlos Retegui.
"This is a boost for the last six weeks' training. And it's
an unconditional support from all Argentine sport for the team."
