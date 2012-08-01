LONDON, Aug 1 Australia beat Spain 5-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.

Australia leads the Pool A round with 6 points. Britain is currently second with 3 points and Pakistan is third with 1 point. Results Table Spain 0 Australia 5 STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Australia 2 2 0 0 11 0 6 2. Britain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3. Pakistan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4. Spain 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 5. Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 6. South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 6 0 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT) South Africa v Britain (1500) Pakistan v Argentina (1800)