LONDON, Aug 3 Australia drew with Argentina 2-2
at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey
Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey Pool A round with 7
points.
Britain and Pakistan are currently second with 4 points
each.
Results Table
Australia 2 Argentina 2
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Australia 3 2 1 0 13 2 7
2. Britain 2 1 1 0 6 3 4
3. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4. Argentina 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
5. Spain 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
6. South Africa 2 0 1 1 2 8 1
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v Pakistan (1500)
South Africa v Spain (1800)