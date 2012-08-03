Aug 3 LONDON, Aug 3 The Netherlands
beat New Zealand 5-1 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the
Olympic men's hockey Group B at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
The Netherlands leads the Olympic men's hockey pool b with 9
points.
Germany is currently second with 6 points and South Korea is
third with 3 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Netherlands 5 New Zealand 1
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Netherlands 3 3 0 0 11 4 9
2. Germany 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3. Korea 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
4. New Zealand 3 1 0 2 4 8 3
5. India 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
6. Belgium 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany v India (1245)
Belgium v Korea (2015)