LONDON, Aug 5 New Zealand drew with Belgium 1-1 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Group B on Sunday.

The Netherlands leads the Olympic men's hockey Group B with 9 points.

Germany is currently second with 9 points and Belgium is third with 4 points after the most recent match, ahead of New Zealand on goal difference.

Results Table New Zealand 1 Belgium 1 STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Netherlands 3 3 0 0 11 4 9 2. Germany 3 3 0 0 8 3 9 3. Belgium 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 4. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 5. Korea 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 6. India 3 0 0 3 5 11 0

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT) India v Korea (1245) Netherlands v Germany (1500)