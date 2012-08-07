LONDON, Aug 7 The Netherlands beat South Korea 4-2 at Riverbank Arena in the Olympic men's hockey Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.

The Netherlands lead Pool B with 15 points.

Germany are currently second with nine points and South Korea is third with six points after the most recent match.

Results Table Korea 2 Netherlands 4 STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Netherlands 5 5 0 0 18 7 15 2. Germany 4 3 0 1 9 6 9 3. Korea 5 2 0 3 9 8 6 4. Belgium 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 5. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 6. India 4 0 0 4 6 15 0 TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT) India v Belgium (1500) Germany v New Zealand (2015)