LONDON, Aug 7 The Netherlands beat South Korea
4-2 at Riverbank Arena in the Olympic men's hockey Pool B at the
2012 London Games on Tuesday.
The Netherlands lead Pool B with 15 points.
Germany are currently second with nine points and South
Korea is third with six points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Korea 2 Netherlands 4
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Netherlands 5 5 0 0 18 7 15
2. Germany 4 3 0 1 9 6 9
3. Korea 5 2 0 3 9 8 6
4. Belgium 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
5. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5 9 4
6. India 4 0 0 4 6 15 0
TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
India v Belgium (1500)
Germany v New Zealand (2015)