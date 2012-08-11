(Adds details, quotes)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 11 Australia's men won the hockey
bronze on Saturday, beating Britain 3-1 after dominating the
second half to make it a sixth consecutive Olympics at which
they have won a medal.
Australia, touted before the tournament as favourites for
gold, recovered from the disappointment of losing the lead and
ultimately the semi-final against Germany in the last 15 minutes
of their match on Thursday.
That close loss contrasted with Britain, who suffered a 9-2
drubbing in their semi-final against the Netherlands, and did
not regain their group-stage spirit when they managed to hold
Australia to a 3-3 draw.
"We were just as devastated as the Brits were after their
semi-final and I'm very proud of our team of how we responded
today. That's a real test of character," said Mark Knowles, who
already won gold in Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing.
"You come to the Olympics, you want to win a medal, you want
gold. If you don't get to play for gold, this is the only one
you can get."
Australia hold the two other main hockey titles - World
Champions and Champions Trophy - and are ranked the top team in
the world. They have now won bronze in four of the six Olympics
since 1992, winning gold in Athens and silver in 1992.
Britain have not won an Olympic medal since 1988.
The two sides looked largely even until the 17th minute when
Jamie Dwyer, five-times world player of the year, set up Simon
Orchard at the top of the D and he slammed the ball home.
British keeper James Fair got his hand to the ball but could not
stop it.
Australia used the momentum to put the hosts under heavy
pressure, missing a few good chances to extend the lead, but it
was Britain who equalised from their only penalty corner of the
half just six minutes before the break.
Ashley Jackson slipped the ball to Iain Lewers who put it
past the keeper for a 1-1 half-time score.
But Australia came back strongly and went into the lead
again when Dwyer converted a second rebound from a corner.
Nine minutes later, they ended any British hopes of bronze
when Fair saved Dwyer's shot at goal but could only watch Kieran
Govers whack in a volley rebound.
"If you had said seven years ago when we were awarded the
Olympics and were ranked 11th in the world ... that we might
come fourth, that would've felt brilliant," said Britain's coach
Jason Lee.
"The truth is we've got a bad taste in our mouth from the
semi-final. We had aspirations and dreams of a medal, in
contrast with Australia, where everyone had expectations they
would be in the big game today. I still class them as the
world's top team."
Germany will defend their Olympic title against the
Netherlands, whose women have already taken gold, at 1900 GMT.
(Additional reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond
and Michael Holden)