By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, July 24
conversion is not lost on India men's hockey coach Michael
Nobbs, who has put the onus on his strikers to earn enough of
them in London to boost the former giants' faint hopes of an
Olympic podium finish.
India, currently ranked number 10 in the world, are the most
decorated men's hockey team in Olympic history but their
fortunes have steadily dwindled since they won the last of their
eight gold medals in 1980.
The team's lowest point came in Beijing four years ago when,
for the first time in 80 years, they were forced to watch from
home after failing to qualify for the Olympics.
Australian Nobbs, who took on the job in July last year,
achieved his primary target of helping the team qualify for
London where he believes India's campaign, like most other
teams, will depend on penalty corners.
"We practise them a lot...penalty corners are critical for
all teams as it's commonly known that penalty corners win
games," the 58-year-old told Reuters in an interview.
Naturally, Sandeep Singh and V.R. Raghunath feature
prominently in Nobbs' plans as the team's penalty corner
experts.
Sandeep, a former India captain, is considered one of the
best in the business, a reputation he underlined by firing 16
goals - including five in the final - during the team's unbeaten
run in the qualifying tournament in February.
"The strike force is crucial as if they don't earn them
(penalty corners) then we don't win games," Nobbs said.
India are grouped with Belgium, Germany, South Korea,
Netherlands and New Zealand for the Games, which, according to
Nobbs, was the toughest pool ripe for surprises.
"It will be a pool of upsets as all the teams in this pool
are close," Nobbs said.
"We are as well prepared as we can be with the time we have
had, but we will do our best and let's see."
Since taking over, Nobbs has tried to mould the team in to a
more attacking unit, a tried and tested style that world
champions Australia employ.
India played a series of matches in France and Spain in the
lead-up to the Games. They beat France, but they struggled
against Britain, Spain and South Africa.
Nobbs was pleased with the team's improvement.
"We want to play an attacking style that is ruthless and
physical," he said.
"We still have a way to go to get to the same level as our
European counterparts but we have made good progress."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)