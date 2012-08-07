LONDON Aug 7 Tournament favourites Australia
sent Pakistan home after a crushing 7-0 victory on Tuesday,
erasing any doubts created by two chastening pool-stage draws
and comfortably booking the world champions a spot in the
semifinals.
Australia started their campaign by steamrolling South
Africa and injury-stricken Spain, but were then held to draws by
Argentina and Britain.
The world number one team only needed a draw against
Pakistan to advance to the final four but went into a 2-0 lead
within six minutes of the start and stayed in control.
In the fifth minute, Liam De Young got the final touch on a
penalty corner rebound to score the first and, just a moment
later, Mark Knowles converted a penalty stroke after a defensive
foul in the circle on Matthew Butturini.
With seven minutes to go before half time, five Pakistani
players broke into the Australian circle in a rare counter, but
were stopped by Jamie Dwyer intercepting a pass across the
shooting area.
Pakistan would have needed to win to advance. But after
their counter attack, Australia upped the score to 3-0 with a
low, hard penalty corner flick by Christopher Ciriello.
It was Ciriello again in the 33rd minute, who slammed the
ball into the goal from the top of the circle past Pakistan's
goalkeeper Imran Shah, whose great saves otherwise stopped the
first half from becoming a rout.
SPECTACULAR GOAL
Early in the second half, Russell Ford hammered a
spectacular goal just under the cross bar.
Dwyer netted the ball half way through the second 35 minutes
and Glenn Turner added a seventh goal with just over a minute to
go, sliding onto a drop pass by Edward Ockenden.
"We would have been happy to get a draw today," said
Australia's coach Ric Charlesworth.
"We now have to play Germany, so we have a task ahead of us.
They're a high quality team, they're physically strong, they are
skilled and they have some match winning players. It's going to
be very tough. But when you get to this level of competition,
whoever you play is very good."
Australia, who have won three of their five matches with
five or more goals to nil, will now play world number two and
Olympic champions Germany in their semifinal on Thursday.
Germany, who lost to the Dutch in their pool, are qualified
in second place ahead of their match against New Zealand at
2015, thanks to a Dutch victory over South Korea earlier.
The Dutch, the only team yet to drop a point, had already
qualified before Tuesday and will play either Britain or Spain
in the semis.
Spain need to win to advance, while Britain are through with
a draw.
Britain or England - all the players on the British squad
are English - have not beaten Spain at a major international
competition since 1987.
But the Spanish have lost two of their most experienced
players. Skipper Santi Freixa broke his shoulder in the first
match and striker Pol Amat dislocated his shoulder in the
second.
