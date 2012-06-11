June 11 Australia women's hockey coach Adam
Commens has criticised umpiring standards less than two months
ahead of the Olympics, saying officials are not good enough and
struggle with the pace of the game.
Speaking after Australia lost 4-1 to Olympic champions
Netherlands in the final of an invitational event in London,
Commens said umpires were doing their best but finding it hard
to implement the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) rules.
"The FIH have asked for different interpretations on aerial
balls, tackles, the five-metre rule and on masks and that makes
it really difficult for umpires," Commens told the Australian
Associated Press news agency after Sunday's loss.
"We are thinking one thing and they (the umpires) are
thinking something else.
"They are struggling with the speed of the game and the
skill levels. They are doing their best but, unfortunately, it's
not good enough."
Australia, who won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games and on
home turf in Sydney four years later, have been drawn in Pool B
for the 12-team event in London alongside Argentina, Germany,
New Zealand, South Africa and the United States.
Netherlands, China, South Korea, Japan, Belgium and hosts
Britain are in Pool A of the tournament which starts on July 29
at the Riverbank Arena in Olympic Park.
