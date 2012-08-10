LONDON Aug 10 Argentina's women's hockey team
captain Luciana Aymar, regarded as the game's finest female
player, refused to close the door on her international career
after her team lost the Olympic gold medal final on Friday.
On her 35th birthday, the seven-time world player of the
year failed to clinch an Olympic gold - the only medal missing
from her glittering collection - and later appeared to backtrack
on plans to retire at the end of her fourth Games.
"It's going to be extremely difficult not to find me on the
pitch again because I do love this sport," she said. "Physically
I think that I could continue, and my team mates do try to
convince me to continue."
"Right now the most important thing for me is to rest
physically and mentally and after that I may consider whether I
want to continue playing and whether coaches decide I'm fit for
playing."
That blurred a line which was clear last week when she told
Reuters she would retire after the tournament, but added that
she may continue playing at club level, not for her country.
The 2-0 defeat by the Netherlands gave Aymar a second silver
medal to add to bronzes won in Beijing and Athens and left her
coach wondering how they would cope if she did call time on her
international career.
"Her absence is going to be a big void for the Argentinian
team. She's a huge athlete, she compares to Maradona, Michael
Jordan, Juan Manuel Fangio," said Argentina coach Carlos
Retegui.
But even he was not certain Aymar was finished, adding she
still had the opportunity to continue playing and he hoped she
would compete at the 2014 Hockey World Cup.
For all Aymar's uncertainty over her future, there was one
thing she was certain of - asked what she felt like doing next,
she said simply: "I just want to take my shoes off right now."