LONDON, Aug 6 South Africa beat the United States 7-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's hockey Group B on Monday.

New Zealand leads the Olympic women's hockey pool b with 10 points.

Argentina is currently second with 9 points and Australia is third with 9 points after the most recent match.

Results Table U.S. 0 South Africa 7 New Zealand 0 Germany 0

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. New Zealand 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 2. Argentina 4 3 0 1 12 4 9 3. Australia 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 4. Germany 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 5. South Africa 5 1 0 4 9 14 3 6. U.S. 5 1 0 4 4 13 3

MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Argentina v Australia (2015) London