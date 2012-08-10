LONDON Aug 10 Britain's women beat New Zealand
3-1 to take Olympic hockey bronze on Friday, winning a match
played mostly in midfield in which all the goals came from
set-piece penalty corners.
Britain controlled the game but had few chances from open
play and could not convert two penalty corners in the first
half, giving New Zealand the chance to build up pressure towards
the interval.
The Kiwis upped the pressure in the second half and struck
the post in the first minute but Britain pushed to force errors
in the D to take advantage of their strong penalty corners.
In the 45th minute, that tactic paid off and the hosts
scored from a penalty corner when Alex Danson deflected a pass
from captain Kate Walsh for her fifth goal in London.
Crista Cullen scored from a well-placed drag flick penalty
corner in the 59th minute and Sarah Thomas deflected another
corner into the goal four minutes later.
The Kiwis, whose previous best Olympic placing was sixth,
pulled back a goal with a penalty corner deflection with just
two minutes left.
The Netherlands will play world champions Argentina for the
gold medal at 1900 GMT.
