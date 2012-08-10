(Updates with quotes)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 10 Britain's women beat New Zealand
3-1 to take hockey bronze on Friday, their first Olympic medal
in 20 years, winning a match played mostly in midfield in which
all the goals came from set-piece penalty corners.
Britain, who came sixth in Beijing and failed to qualify for
Athens, showed fighting spirit throughout the tournament, not
least taking in their stride when their captain Kate Walsh broke
her jaw in the team's first match.
Walsh came back to play six days later, having had a
titanium plate inserted during surgery, but could not save her
side from a semi-final defeat to world champions Argentina two
days ago.
Britain seemed to have digested that setback better than New
Zealand, who lost to the Netherlands in the first Olympic
penalty shootout, and Kiwi skipper Kayla Sharland said some
players had not taken this bronze medal match seriously enough.
"People have to question whether they prepared well for this
game in terms of their individual preparation and I question
that in some people," Sharland said.
"It's disappointing and to let yourselves down on the final
hurdle is, I think, the most frustrating part."
The Kiwis were pre-tournament outsiders, having finished
Beijing four years ago without winning a game, but knocked out
more prestigious sides in the group stage, such as Germany.
Britain controlled the game but had few chances from open
play and could not convert two penalty corners in the first
half, giving New Zealand the chance to build up pressure towards
the interval.
The Kiwis upped the pressure in the second half and could
have found a way back in, when Katie Glynn deflected a pass from
Cathryn Finlayson struck the post in the first minute.
But Britain pushed to force New Zealand into errors in the D
to take advantage of their strong penalty corners. Their tactics
paid off.
In the 45th minute, the hosts scored from a penalty corner
when Alex Danson deflected a pass from Walsh for her fifth goal
in London.
Crista Cullen scored from a well-placed drag flick penalty
corner in the 59th minute - also her fifth - and Sarah Thomas
deflected another corner into the goal four minutes later.
The Kiwis, whose previous best Olympic placing was sixth,
pulled back a goal with a penalty corner deflection with just
two minutes left.
"I'm absolutely blown away. I am so proud to be a part of
this team. We gave everything. Two days ago bronze became our
gold and we promised each other we would not go away with
anything less," said Danson, who added she would celebrate with
a packet of sweets as she had given them up in January.
Prince William's wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who
has been a frequent spectator at the hockey tournament, went to
congratulate the British side in the changing rooms, and coach
Danny Kerry said his team had then spent "half an hour
discussing her clothes".
The Netherlands will play world champions Argentina for the
gold medal at 1900 GMT.
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Alison
Williams)