(Adds details)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 10 The Netherlands won their second
successive women's Olympic hockey gold by beating world
champions Argentina 2-0 on Friday with both goals scored from
second-half penalty corners.
The Dutch netted from their third corner in the 45th minute
through Carlien Dirkse van den Heuvel's rebound and nine minutes
later Maartje Paumen got their second to wrap up the victory.
The two sides had largely cancelled each other out in the
first half but the Dutch took control after the break to show
why they got to the final without dropping a point.
Argentina keeper Florencia Mutio saved Paumen's direct shot
but had no chance with Van den Heuvel's rebound.
That set the sea of orange fans roaring and a Dutch brass
band picking up their tunes before Paumen scored her trademark
penalty kick - a hard drag flick just below the crossbar.
Paumen, who netted 11 times at the Beijing Games, has now
scored an Olympic record total of 14 goals. The Dutch skipper
had not got on the scoresheet in London until the semi-final
against New Zealand but found her touch when it mattered most.
Her two penalty corner goals in the semi kept her side in
the tournament after they trailed twice.
DREAM ENDS
The Dutch victory ended Argentina captain Luciana Aymar's
dream of completing her set of hockey medals. The record
seven-times world player of the year, who celebrated her 35th
birthday on Friday, has won every major title except Olympic
gold.
Aymar has said she will now retire from international
hockey.
The Argentines had suffered a scare when Mariela Scarone was
hit by a Dutch stick in an attempted tackle. With blood
streaming from a cut under her eye, she was led off the field
but returned in the second half.
Hosts Britain beat New Zealand 3-1 earlier on Friday to take
the bronze.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and William James; editing by
Ken Ferris)