(Updates with later matches)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 1 Australia showed why they are the
hot favourites to win the Olympic men's hockey gold on Wednesday
when they ripped apart a Spanish side visibly shaken by losing
to injury a second top striker in as many games.
Later, Britain let their half-time lead slip and were lucky
to draw 2-2 in a thriller against South Africa.
World Champions Australia beat Beijing runners-up Spain 5-0
in a game overshadowed by an injury to 34-year-old Pol Amat.
The Spanish striker fell over an Australian player in the
23rd minute. He was led off the field with medical staff holding
his arm and taken to hospital.
The Spanish hockey federation later confirmed Amat had
dislocated his shoulder and would be out for at least two to
three weeks, a serious set-back to the medal ambitions of Spain
who were already missing their captain.
Santi Freixa, who denied Australia a place in the Beijing
final four years ago by scoring the semi-final's only goal,
broke his left arm in the team's 1-1 draw against Pakistan two
days earlier.
"The three games without Pol and Santi will be tough for us,
but we have to play. We will have to win and reach the
semifinals. We will have to," said Spanish goalkeeper Francisco
Cortes after the game.
Australia had made a strong start, taking the lead with a
well-placed flick by Russell Ford in the 10th minute, followed
less than five minutes later by a Matthew Butturini goal from
seven metres and Spain never recovered.
Despite encouragement to move forward, the Spanish side,
down 3-0 at half time, kept all 11 players in their own half
during most of the second 35 minutes of the game and just
managed to limit Australia to two more goals.
Australia now has an impressive 11 goals from just two
matches and leads Group A with six points. Britain's draw keeps
them second in that group. Two teams from each group progress to
the semifinals.
BRITISH THRILLER
The hosts got off to a strong start when captain Barry
Middleton - earning his 100th cap - flicked a ball just wide
after a quick break in the fifth minute.
It then took Britain another nine minutes to score, when
Ashley Jackson first won, then converted, a penalty corner with
a classy drag flick.
But after an uneventful first 20 minutes of the second half,
in which a passive-looking Britain lacked the determination to
close out the match, South Africa's game plan of interrupting
the hosts' play worked for them.
Ten minutes before the end, South Africa captain Austin
Smith converted a penalty corner with a drag flick that
skilfully dipped at the end of its flight. Four minutes later
Jonathan Robinson hammered the ball into goal past three British
defenders, putting South Africa into the lead.
A wake-up call for the crowd and the British team, the hosts
then rallied back and with just under three minutes left,
Britain substituted their goalie for an additional field player
to score a disputed equaliser three seconds later.
A pass out of midfield from Richard Smith into the circle
was deflected into goal but looked like it had come off a foot
or South African stick, not touched by a British stick within
the shooting area, which is a requirement for a hockey goal.
But after the umpire called a video referral, the equaliser
goal was allowed and awarded to Ashley Jackson.
"After this performance, I'm pleased with the result and see
it as one point gained as opposed to three lost (if Britain had
not equalised). We struggled with South Africa's attitude," said
British coach Jason Lee.
(Additional reporting by Iain Rogers in Madrid, Editing by
Nigel Hunt)