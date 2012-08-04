(Adds later matches)
By Annika Breidthardt
LONDON Aug 4 Britain's Kate Walsh returned to
play on Saturday just six days after breaking her jaw, but even
the skipper's comeback could not save her team from a surprise
2-1 defeat against China that dealt a blow to the host's Olympic
hopes.
Britain, who had won their first three matches, now need at
least a draw in their last group-stage match against the
Netherlands, who have already secured a berth in the semifinals.
With a slew of unforced errors and little determination in
attack, Britain found it hard to penetrate China's defence, and
six minutes before half time Walsh and fellow corner-specialist
Crista Cullen wasted four consecutive penalty corners.
While at the break it still looked as though Britain's worst
performance so far might have been enough against a Chinese side
showing little ambition in attack, China came back stronger from
the interlude and were clinical on set pieces.
Two goals from penalty corners, one by Fu Baorong in the
41st minute and one deflected into goal from short range by Zhao
Yudiao, put China well in the lead with 24 minutes to go.
Just over a minute before the end, Britain reduced the lead
with a penalty corner flick from Cullen that the strong Chinese
goalkeeper Zhang Yimeng got her hands on but could not save.
"We know we can play a lot better. Ball retention was pretty
poor for us today," said Walsh, who played with protective
strapping on her face after having a titanium plate inserted
into her jaw on Monday and only leaving hospital on Wednesday.
In Saturday's match, British midfielder Anne Panter was also
hit by a lifted ball and was led off the pitch with blood
dripping from her mouth. But she came back in the second half,
having received stitches for the wound.
London's Olympic Games have been unusually hazardous for
hockey, a sport in which most body contact is penalised but
where the small and fast-travelling ball and stick contact can
cause brutal injuries.
Spain's men, Beijing silver medallists, have already lost
skipper Santi Freixa and striker Pol Amat, who are out with a
broken arm and a dislocated shoulder.
Britain's surprise defeat on Saturday means China are
trailing them by two points and could go through to the
semifinals if the home team lose against the Dutch.
The Netherlands have already qualified ahead of their game
against Britain, having won all four matches so far, though they
looked patchy at times in their 3-2 victory over South Korea.
ARGENTINA WIN
In Group B, Germany's bid to reach the last four stumbled
while Argentina, who showed unexpected weakness in their defeat
to the United States earlier this week, New Zealand and
Australia kept their dreams of reaching the semifinals alive.
Argentina pushed hard through much of their game against
Germany, forcing the Germans into some nervy mistakes, which
paid off in the 13th minute in a messy situation in front of
Germany's goal.
Defender Katharina Otte could not control a pass from
Argentina's Rocio Sanchez Moccia near the German goal, leaving
Sofia Maccari to roll the ball over the line.
Argentina then wasted a series of corners before their
skipper Luciana Aymar showed why she has won a record seven
player of the year awards. In a penalty corner variation, she
lifted the ball over a defender's stick to slam it into the
German board for a deserved 2-0 half time lead.
Germany came back in the last 15 minutes of the match but
the country's flagbearer Natascha Keller and her fellow strikers
could not overcome Argentina's goalkeeper Florencia Mutio.
Germany's Nina Hasselmann scored a 64th minute goal from the
fourth rebound of a penalty corner, but left the back door
completely open on a quick break by Argentina less than a minute
later, which Sanchez Moccia netted for the 3-1 final result.
An exciting see-saw struggle between New Zealand and the
United States, which the Kiwis finally won 3-2, puts them,
Australia and Argentina on nine points, with the South Americans
leading Group B on goal difference with just one match to go.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)