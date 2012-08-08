LONDON Aug 8 World champions Argentina beat
Britain's women hockey team 2-1 on Wednesday to set up a London
Olympics gold medal final against reigning champions the
Netherlands, who squeezed past New Zealand in a thrilling
penalty shootout.
Argentina dominated hosts Britain throughout much of the
semi-final, in which Las Leonas treated the 16,000 strong crowd
to a display of magnificent stick and passing skills, while
Britain often struggled to string their passes together.
"We played a very good game today and in the final we will
beat a very good team," said Argentine skipper Luciana Aymar, a
record seven-time world player of the year, who has won
everything but Olympic gold. "It would be a dream come true."
Just five minutes into the game, Argentina's Noel
Barrionuevo flicked a penalty corner through British defender
Crista Cullen's legs for the 1-0 lead.
With three minutes to go before half-time, Aymar, having won
a ball back from four British players ran down the left
touchline, passed to Carla Rebecchi, who took it down the
baseline and, falling over the British goalkeeper's legs, pushed
the ball into the goal for the halftime 2-0 lead.
Britain's players surrounded the umpire claiming there had
been an obstruction in the lead-up to the goal but there was no
change of decision.
"Everyone knew, the millions on TV, 16,000 in the crowd, 22
players on the pitch, everyone, but unfortunately, with the law
as it is written, it couldn't be referred (to a video umpire),"
Britain's coach Danny Kerry said.
Teams can call on a video referral for offences in the last
quarter of the pitch, but the obstruction happened near halfway.
Britain, who played much more offensively in the second
half, grabbed a goal back when Alex Danson scored with just six
minutes to go, deflecting a hard pass across the circle from
Helen Richardson, but their last-minute rally came too late.
"We have lived to be (competing for) gold for four years.
It's not going to happen for us this time but it will one day
and I will be a part of this team when it does," said Danson,
speaking through tears.
"The gold for us is now bronze and we won't leave the field
till we've got it. The Kiwis won't be able to catch us."
NEAR-KIWI UPSET
The Dutch were lucky to advance to the final, needing a
penalty shootout against New Zealand, who held the Beijing
champions to a 2-2 draw after extra time.
New Zealand twice held the lead, but Dutch skipper Maartje
Paumen, in her 150th international, equalised each time with a
penalty corner. Paumen bagged 11 goals in Beijing but had not
scored before the semi-final in London.
"I don't care who we play. If it's GB, good for them. I'll
get energy from their cheering home crowd too. I'd love that,"
said Netherlands' Naomi van As, who took the first penalty.
The incident-packed game included an injury to New Zealand
forward Katie Glynn who was accidentally whacked on the head as
Ellen Hoog tried to shoot on goal. Glynn fell to the ground and,
blood dripping down her face, was led off the field.
She returned to play in the second half, her head heavily
bandaged, having received what she described as "a couple of
stitches and staples" to the wound.
"We're so disappointed with how it ended but we've got to
pull ourselves up now for the bronze game," said Glynn, who said
she was feeling dizzy after being hit but considered the injury
"all part of the game."
After a goalless extra time, two lots of 7-1/2 minutes with
a golden goal rule, five players from each team had eight
seconds to enter the circle and put the ball past the keeper in
the penalty shootout, an Olympic novelty in London.
Dutch goalkeeper Joyce Sombroek pulled off three penalty
saves to set up Hoog to secure the Netherlands a third
successive Olympic final berth.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)