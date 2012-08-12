LONDON Aug 12 Germany's men and the
Netherlands' women both defended their Olympic hockey titles but
their level of dominance should not be overstated.
Not having dropped a point throughout the pool stage, the
Dutch women had to go through the first Olympic penalty shootout
against pre-tournament outsiders New Zealand in the semi-final.
Experience prevailed with Kiwi coach Mark Hager admitting
his side had not sufficiently practised the new shootout format,
in which five players from each team get eight seconds each to
enter the D and score.
Germany's men dropped four points in the group stage,
looking patchy at times, but rose to the challenge when it
mattered thanks to wily coach Markus Weise.
He has now won three successive golds, first with Germany's
women, now twice with the men.
The standard of play in some matches in the medal stages was
spectacular.
Germany's men beat title favourites Australia 4-2 in their
semi-final with a late three-goal rally in a fast and largely
equal match that could have gone either way.
There was little of the purely defensive hockey that
Australia coach Ric Charlesworth laments as the "European style"
of playing. In fact, Britain's men, who eventually came fourth,
crashed out against the Netherlands mostly because of their
attempt to match the quick Dutch breaks.
That made Britain reckless at the back and opened the door
for a 9-2 drubbing, the highest defeat in an Olympic semi.
While spectators at the 16,000-strong Riverbank Arena -
often packed even for the early morning or late evening sessions
- were given plenty of enjoyable hockey to feed on, the
tournament also had a few nasty moments.
There were too many serious injuries. With Spain's two key
players ruled out in match one and two with a broken arm and a
dislocated shoulder, the men's medal hopes were shattered, even
though they came close in the last group match against Britain.
Dutch men's coach Paul van Ass even mentioned the absence of
midfielder Klaas Vermeulen following a collision with a Briton
in the semi as one of the reasons why his side could not cancel
out Germany in the final.
"We were looking for balance because Klaas couldn't play.
His leadership is important for our team," he said.
SCALP WOUNDS
Britain's skipper Kate Walsh broke her jaw in the first
match, had surgery the next day and returned five days later to
eventually lead her side to Olympic bronze.
A number of flesh and scalp wounds were also treated with
players led off the field and often reappearing stitched up
later on in the match, most notably New Zealand's Katie Glynn
who was whacked on the head with a stray stick.
Few of any of these injuries resulted from foul play -
hockey is a sport where most physical contact is penalised - but
there were accidental collisions and the fast-travelling ball
and stick can cause brutal damage.
The level of danger is something coaches want the
International Hockey Federation (FIH) to address. They will have
other problems too before Rio 2016.
Hockey's team video referral - where sides can challenge an
umpire's decision in certain situations - at times caused more
trouble than it was worth and will be reveiwed.
In any event, Rio could prove to be a very different
tournament to London as a slew of top players are retiring,
leaving youngsters to step up.
The Netherlands' Teun de Nooijer said Saturday's final was
his last international match and Germany's defender Timo Wess is
bowing out while among the women, Argentina's seven-times world
player of the year Luciana Aymar could quit.
