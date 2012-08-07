LONDON Aug 7 Move over wooden sticks and
grass-green pitches, make way for a slew of changes in
technology, rules and equipment, such as video referrals and a
new pink-blue surface. This is hockey in the 21st century.
Usually perceived as a traditional sport that Britons
carried to many colonial corners of the world, hockey has
actually pushed its boundaries over past decades, constantly
conceiving ways to become faster, safer and easier to watch.
London's blue pitch, framed in bright pink - a first for big
international tournaments - is just one example of the long way
hockey has come since its first Olympic appearance in 1908.
After initial complaints about the pitch - any new turf can
be bouncy and hard to play on - athletes quickly took the ground
in their stride and a South African player said last week: "We
were watching footage from a green pitch last night and that
seemed strange already. It's a nice pitch."
New colours are the smallest of the changes for players who
have long swapped out their wooden sticks for alternatives made
mostly of carbon and aramid.
Hockey got rid of offside in the 1990s, introduced rolling
substitutions at almost any time of a match in 2009 allowed
players to take a free hit as a self-pass, so the player can
dribble on. Still, coaches want more.
"We can't be happy with what we've got just because we're
better than soccer. Well, soccer hasn't done anything for 100
years. I'm always looking for improvements," hockey veteran and
Australian men's coach Ric Charlesworth told Reuters.
He would like to see the sport turn more offensive but less
dangerous. He has tried out nine-aside tournaments in Australia,
wants a bigger goal and has ideas about new penalty corners.
In fact, while changes come at snail's pace in larger sports
such as soccer, it is not unknown for a rule to be adjusted if
it turns out not to work in practice. The 1990s substitution
rule was soon changed so to prevent teams from making swaps
before a penalty corner.
Britain's Calum Giles, for instance, had made an
international career of flicking the set-pieces, and little
else.
WHAT'S THREE TIMES EIGHT
That hockey is innovative comes as no surprise. Soccer
coaches have long copied its training methods, and have been
able to win coaches from the less popular sport by offering
better wages. It's only a matter of time until they pick on this
latest training method by German men's coach Markus Weise.
When making his players practice penalty corner flicks, a
tedious task down to thousands of repetitions, he flings them a
quick arithmetic task - such as three times eight, which they
have to solve before taking the ball.
He wants the flick to become so automatic that the pressure
of being in a real match with defenders storming at them, won't
distract them. As the only coach to have taken both a women's
and a men's team to Olympic gold, Weise should know.
Weise, though, would sometimes like to see a little less
modernity. "Sometimes hockey is even too progressive. It would
be good to keep a rule for a few years before changing it."
In fact, the latest new introduction to the sport could take
a few more years before it runs smoothly. Teams can now call one
video referral per game for some offences in the last quarter of
the pitch, which will only expire if they are overruled.
While players and coaches, including Weise and Charlesworth,
welcome the rule in principle its Olympic debut in London has
been all but smooth.
Two of the women's teams that crashed out of the tournament
on Monday, Germany and Australia, blamed the video referrals for
their elimination.
Australia's coach Adam Commens said an "unacceptable" error
in using the system in their first pool match against New
Zealand had cost his team dearly.
"We were quite unfortunate in the first match with video
referral going against us - an umpire error," Commens said.
"Then there was a penalty stroke disallowed" on which
Australia could have used their referral if the team had not
lost it unjustly earlier. Australia lost the first match to the
Kiwis by 1-0 and only conceded one more goal throughout the
tournament but still dropped out ahead of the semifinals.
Other peeves included the video judges not being able to
come up with a conclusive answer despite seven HD cameras -
which means the umpire's original call stays - and language
barriers - teams have to specify what exactly they want the
judges to look at.
The international hockey federation FIH also said one
problem was the use of inexperienced TV crews, rather than their
own, which meant spectators saw different footage to the judges
and were often left wondering why a decision was made when the
judges saw a more precise angle.
Puzzled spectators may in fact be one of the biggest side
effect of repeated changes to the hockey rule book.
"The rules have changed so much since I stopped playing ten
years ago, I have no idea what the umpire is on about," one
former player was overheard after during an early game.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Editing by Nigel Hunt)