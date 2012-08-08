LONDON Aug 8 London has delivered a "very good Games" and athletes and teams are delighted with the facilities, International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge said on Wednesday.

With just over four days remaining, Rogge had no complaints with what he had seen.

"All in all I would say these are very good Games and I am a very happy man," he told reporters.

"I think everybody is very happy. I will have attended all sports until (by) the end of the Games, the federations are very happy about the venues. Everybody is really ecstatic about the Olympic village."

Belgian Rogge, a former Olympic yachtsman, said broadcasters had reported increased ratings while the success of the home team, with Britain enjoying their best medal haul since 1908, was also a very important factor. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)