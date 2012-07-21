(Updates with Pettigrew details)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, July 21 American Crystal Cox, who won
4x400 metres relay gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was
stripped of her medal on Saturday, the International Olympic
Committee said.
The IOC also confirmed Nigeria were awarded the gold medal
at the 4x400m men's relay race from the Sydney 2000 Olympics
after it closed the case on doping offender Antonio Pettigrew of
the U.S.
Cox, the Athens relay alternate, was banned for four years
in 2010 for using performance-enhancing drugs. The U.S.
Anti-Doping Agency had said Cox had used prohibited anabolic
agents between 2001 and 2004.
The IOC's Executive Board, however, did not make any
decision on the other relay runners in the team, saying it was
up to the International Association of Athletics Federations
(IAAF) to decide if all the runners on the U.S. team would be
stripped of their medals.
Russia were second in that race and Jamaica won bronze.
Britain finished fourth. Should the IAAF decide, as it has done
in similar cases, to strip the medals from all team athletes,
these countries will be moved up to gold, silver and bronze.
The other members of the U.S. 4x400 team from 2004 were
Monique Henderson, Monique Hennagan, Sanya Richards and Deedee
Trotter.
Pettigrew, who committed suicide in 2010, had been
disqualified in 2008 from the 4x400m race in Sydney where the
United States won gold with a team that which included Michael
Johnson and the 400m race where he finished seventh. Pettigrew
had admitted to doping.
The IOC had delayed reallocating the medals, awaiting any
new information from an ongoing investigation into an American
doping scandal.
It said given that no new information was provided it
proceeded with awarding Nigeria the gold medal. Jamaica were
moved up to silver and the Bahamas awarded the bronze medal.
