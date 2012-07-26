Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 Britain's Craig Reedie, a member of the London Olympics organising committee board, was elected as an International Olympic Committee vice-president on Thursday.
Reedie, 71, a top class badminton player in his youth, lobbied successfully for the sport's introduction at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Moroccan Nawal El Moutawakel, 50, who won the inaugural women's 400 metres hurdles gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, was elected to the other vacant vice-president's position. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.