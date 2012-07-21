LONDON, July 21 The International Olympic Committee will not take any provisional measures ahead of the London 2012 Olympics against those allegedly involved in unauthorised sales of Games tickets, they said on Saturday.

The IOC is investigating a report that National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs) representing some 54 nations have broken rules over the sale of London 2012 tickets.

"The hearings of all parties involved are taking place as we speak," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters.

He said the IOC's ethics commission had recommended for its investigation to continue to allow for a detailed analysis of all allegations, especially with regard to the existence of a deliberate breach of rules governing ticket sales.

"As a result the Executive Board approved the recommmendation of the ethics commission that it continue its investigation as it is currently not in a position to recommend provisional measures ahead of the London 2012 Games," the IOC said in a statement.

A report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper in June said numerous NOCs and ATRs were offering to buy or sell tickets outside their territories, to sell tickets at inflated prices or sell tickets to unauthorised resellers.

The London Olympics start on July 27 with most sports sold out early in the ticketing process and more than a million people unsuccessful in an initial ballot last year.

