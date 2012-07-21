By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, July 21 The International Olympic
Committee will not take any provisional measures ahead of the
London 2012 Olympics against those allegedly involved in
unauthorised sales of Games tickets, they said on Saturday.
The IOC is investigating a report that National Olympic
Committees (NOCs) and Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs)
representing some 54 nations have broken rules over the sale of
London 2012 tickets.
"The hearings of all parties involved are taking place as we
speak," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters.
He said the IOC's ethics commission had recommended for its
investigation to continue to allow for a detailed analysis of
all allegations, especially with regard to the existence of a
deliberate breach of rules governing ticket sales.
"As a result the Executive Board approved the
recommmendation of the ethics commission that it continue its
investigation as it is currently not in a position to recommend
provisional measures ahead of the London 2012 Games," the IOC
said in a statement.
A report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper in June said
numerous NOCs and ATRs were offering to buy or sell tickets
outside their territories, to sell tickets at inflated prices or
sell tickets to unauthorised resellers.
The London Olympics start on July 27 with most sports sold
out early in the ticketing process and more than a million
people unsuccessful in an initial ballot last year.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by martyn herman)