TOKYO Aug 20 Japan's Olympic medallists brought
downtown Tokyo to a standstill on Monday in an open-top bus
victory parade witnessed by around 500,000 flag and fan-waving
supporters.
The convoy of five buses caused gridlock as fans and
shoppers in Tokyo's upmarket Ginza district help celebrate
Japan's record haul of 38 medals (seven gold, 14 silver and 17
bronze) at the London Olympics.
People working in offices above street level leant
precariously out of windows to cheer as the athletes navigated
through a vast sea of supporters in Japan's first Olympic
celebratory parade of its kind.
Attended by 71 of the country's 76 medallists in total, the
athletes, sporting their red Olympic jackets, waved as fans
crammed the pavement in sweltering summer heat and screamed
their names and messages of congratulations.
One athlete carried placards in support of the northeast
region of Japan devastated by last year's deadly tsunami.
"Japan's sportsmen and women have done so much to lift
spirits since last year's disaster," 33-year-old sales assistant
Yurie Miyajima told Reuters. "They were fantastic in London."
Some of the biggest cheers were reserved for the Japanese
women's soccer team, who took the silver medal in London after
their stunning World Cup success in Germany last year.
Japan's 'Nadeshiko' team - named after a frilly pink
carnation - had come to embody the spirit of a nation battling
to recover from the tsunami and subsequent nuclear crisis.
The convoy of vehicles were adorned with Tokyo 2020 logos,
and Japanese Olympic Committee President (JOC) Tsunekazu Takeda
promised the country would push ahead with its proposed bid.
"Japan is an incredible sporting nation and holds its
athletes, Olympians in particular, in very high esteem," he
said.
"The unprecedented performance in London makes us even more
determined to deliver a dynamic celebration in the heart of the
world's most forward-thinking city."
Tokyo lost out to Rio de Janeiro in the race to host the
2016 Olympics but the city is considered a strong contender for
the following Games. Madrid and Istanbul are also bidding.
Tokyo hosted Asia's first Olympics in 1964.
