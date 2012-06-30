By Steve Keating
KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 29 Asafa Powell clocked
the fastest time in the 100 metres semi-finals at the Jamaican
Olympic trials on Friday to issue a warning to Usain Bolt and
Yohan Blake that he remains a force to be reckoned with.
The former world record holder eased home in a time of 9.92
seconds, looking over his shoulders at Nesta Carter (9.95) and
world champion Blake (9.96) as he crossed the line.
Bolt did not display his best form but still won his heat
with an ordinary clocking of 10.01.
The triple Olympic champion and world record holder was slow
out of the blocks but took the lead by the midway point and
toyed with the field over the closing metres to nose out Michael
Frater (10.02) to set up a tantalising final later on Friday.
The women's 100m final will be every bit as intriguing.
Beijing Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce easily
captured her heat, crossing the line unchallenged in a time of
11.02.
Kerron Stewart, who was part of a Jamaican sweep of the 100m
podium in Beijing, led the way in the second heat in 11.04,
while Veronica Campbell-Brown, a double gold medalist in the
200m, won her heat in 11.03.
