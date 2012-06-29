By Steve Keating
| KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 28
KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 28 Usain Bolt, Yohan
Blake and Asafa Powell cruised through their 100 metres
quarter-final heats with ease at the Jamaican Olympic trials on
Thursday, to leave sprinting's big three on course for a
tantalizing final.
There was nothing electrifying about any of their
performances with no one dipping under 10 seconds on a hot,
muggy night at the National Stadium.
Triple Olympic champion and 100m world record holder Bolt
was nonchalant as he settled into his blocks, pointed to the sky
then coasted home first unchallenged in an ordinary 10.06.
The only thing flashy about Bolt's performance was his lime
green spikes as he barely worked up a decent sweat putting a
bigger effort into later out-running the media.
Blake, the 100m world champion, was little more inspired
clocking 10 flat to take his heat while Powell, the reigning
Jamaican 100m champion and former-world record holder, eased up
at the line to finish second behind Nesta Carter in the same
time of 10.19.
Michael Frater topped the fourth heat with 10.09.
Blake and Bolt had little comment about their efforts. Bolt
changing quickly, pulling a white towel over his head and
escaping the stadium without acknowledging the crowd or media.
Blake was no more forthcoming, saying only "not now, later"
as he followed Bolt to the exit.
Powell, who has forced himself into the Bolt-Blake showdown,
was more willing to discuss his performance while looking ahead
to Friday's semi-finals and final.
"It's a heat so I just wanted to take it quite easy,
tomorrow is the semi-finals so I'm saving it," said Powell. "I
wasn't really working on anything, I just wanted to start easy
and finish easy.
"Tomorrow it is going to be very hot, I'm just going to come
out hot."
If all goes as expected, Friday's final will mark the first
race featuring Bolt and Blake since the training partners met at
last year's world championships when Blake claimed the crown
after Bolt was disqualified from the final for a false start.
Despite failing to deliver any real drama or excitement, the
men's 100m still overshadowed everything else on the opening day
of the four-day meeting that has attracted the international
media because of the Bolt-Blake showdown.
Much more will be expected out of Friday's final which many
are looking at for a hint of what they might see at the London
Olympics where Jamaican sprinters are getting top billing.
In other events, Novlene Williams-Mills, who beat London
400m favourite Sanya Richards earlier this season on the same
track, confirmed her good form home winning her heat in 52.18.
Earlier on a blistering hot day, Olympic 400 metres hurdles
champion Melanie Walker and Danny McFarlane, silver medalist in
the same event at the 2004 Athens Summer Games, made smooth
passage into Friday's finals.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)