LONDON Aug 2 Tagir Khaibulaev won Russia's
third judo gold medal in London in the men's -100kg on Thursday,
thrilling watching Russian President Vladimir Putin who leapt
from his seat with his arms raised in celebration.
The world champion, 28, who has not lost an international
match since August last year, defeated the champion of four
years ago, Mongolia's Tuvshinbayar Naidan.
Khaibulaev only reached the final after a tight contest with
Germany's Dimitri Peters was decided by judges after it finished
scoreless.
Henk Grol of the Netherlands beat 34-year-old South Korean
Hwang Hee-Tae to win a bronze to add to the one he got in
Beijing in 2008, delighting a huge Dutch contingent in the
crowd.
Germany's Peters, 28, took the other bronze beating Uzbek
Ramziddin Sayidov, the reigning Asian champion.
