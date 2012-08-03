LONDON Aug 3 France's Teddy Riner won the men's
Olympic heavyweight judo title to deafening roars from a huge
French contingent in the crowd on Friday, cementing his status
as the best judoka in the world.
He comfortably beat Russia's Alexander Mikhaylin in the
final after proving far superior to the rest of the opposition
throughout.
The gold medal adds to the 23-year-old's five individual
world titles and the bronze he took in Beijing four years ago.
It was also the second gold for France on the tatami (judo mat)
in London.
The experienced German Andreas Toelzer beat Ihar Makarau of
Belarus to take bronze.
Brazil's Rafael Silva took the other bronze beating South
Korea's Kim Sung-min.
