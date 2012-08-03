LONDON Aug 3 Despite bowing out at what he
described as a nadir of his career at the London Olympics on
Thursday, Israeli judoka Ariel Zeevi has been feted at home as a
hero who will inspire others to follow in his footsteps.
The European men's under-100kg men's judo champion had hoped
to retire on a high but the Israeli was crushed by German
Dimitri Peters, who pinned him down within seconds of the start
of the last-32 bout and ended it by ippon after 43 seconds.
The German went on to win a bronze medal, leaving the
Israeli stunned after what he described as a complete failure.
"I still don't know what happened ... It's a huge
disappointment," a tearful Zeevi told reporters.
Yael Arad, a former judoka and Israel's first Olympic
medalist, wrote on Friday that Zeevi - nicknamed Arik - is the
Israeli that "we all love to love".
"Through his endearing modesty ... he has captivated the
heart of the nation ... he cannot be judged by his current
performances but thanks to his personality and the successes he
has had throughout his career," Arad wrote on the Ynet Hebrew
web site www.ynet.co.il
Israeli President Shimon Peres, who often calls athletes to
congratulate them on their successes, was this time on the phone
consoling Zeevi and telling him that from his own experience in
politics, disappointment was not the end.
"Arik, you have had many victories and brought much honour
but sometimes we are struck by defeat. The true measure is not
to be downhearted, I know this from my own life. Be proud of
your achievements and now go on and inspire others to follow
you," Israel's 89-year-old elder statesman told Zeevi.
Zeevi's defeat effectively spelled the end of an illustrious
career which has seen the 35-year-old win Olympic bronze in
Athens, nine European championship medals including four golds,
and a world championship silver in the open category.
"I have reenacted many scenarios throughout my career in my
head, many happy, some sad." he said. "I could never have
imagined the Olympic chapter in my career would be ended in
under a minute. I made a mistake and I paid the price, but my
opponent took advantage and made the most of it."
Zeevi has been dubbed as Israel's best Olympic sportsman on
land despite his modest Games achievements - he also failed in
Beijing and did not win a medal in Sydney - but he has been seen
as a great role model for his successors.
Scores of Israeli fans had timed their visit to London to
watch Zeevi but his early exit extinguished their plans to
celebrate with their favourite Olympic son and they barely had a
chance to muster a cheer.
